Catherine Paiz Married to Igor Ten After Austin McBroom Split

Selena Gomez ain't the only one who got married this weekend -- content creator Catherine Paiz tied the knot with tattoo artist Igor Ten!

The couple got hitched Saturday, with Igor confirming the exciting news by sharing a clip to his Snapchat of the pair celebrating in a car just after walking down the aisle.

Check out the video -- the newlyweds are elated and go in for a kiss after Igor exclaims, "We made it!"

Fans also get to see a glimpse at Catherine's wedding dress -- it's strapless with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt adorned with lace details.

Catherine and Igor debuted her relationship on Instagram in November 2024 and announced their engagement earlier this month.

The influencer also spoke out about their relationship on "Call Her Daddy" back in May, saying she's never felt so safe in her life and feels like she "earned" her happiness after "feeling empty" in years past.

As fans know, Catherine was married to basketball player Austin McBroom, and they gained popularity by founding the uber-successful family YouTube page, the ACE Family, where they'd post content with their 3 kiddos, Elle, Alaïa and Steel.