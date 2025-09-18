Sam Asghari Hints He's Ready to Marry Again After Britney Spears Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Sam Asghari isn't ruling out getting married again ... in fact, he's about ready to say "gimme more" to new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine.

We caught up with Britney Spears' ex-husband out and about in West Hollywood yesterday, where he made it clear his past divorce won't stop him from getting down on one knee in the future.

As Sam told us, he is thinking seriously about his future ... and that he sees Brooke by his side.

Brooke, who joined Sam for his outing in WeHo, giggled when her beau offered up a coy "maybe" when asked about a possible engagement.

While Brooke stayed tight-lipped on her potential as the future Mrs. Asghari, Sam confirmed they've had conversations about their relationship trajectory.

He added ... "Life is about just living and enjoying it."

Speaking of the previous Mrs. Asghari, Sam addressed Brit's recent shade when she called their past nuptials a "distraction."

Watch the vid ... Sam didn't seem bothered one bit by the dig. Instead, he thought it was "a good thing to be distracting" -- it's certainly better than being called boring!!!

Sam and Britney wed in June 2022, 7 months after her conservatorship officially ended. However, their wedded bliss was short-lived, with the twosome separating in July 2023. They finalized their divorce in December of last year.

Both Sam and Britney have moved on ... the "Traitors" star linked up with Brooke last November and the pop star had an on/off relationship with Paul Soliz -- though, they've been off for a while now.