Sam Asghari Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs in Steamy Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Sam Asghari is heating up the beaches of L.A. for a photo shoot ... and you gotta check out the sizzling video we have to prove it!

The fitness model and "Traitors" star was at Zuma Beach in Malibu this week wearing a billowing white button-down shirt, soaking up the sun along the shoreline, as a photog circled him to get the perfect shot … which frankly doesn’t seem that hard to do with Sam.

And it looks like Sam just stepped off the cover of the latest top-selling romance novel, giving Fabio a run for his money.

Later, he posed up against a vintage Cadillac Eldorado, but we weren’t really looking at the car with the giant hood ornament on display.

Sam, of course, is no stranger to thirst traps, posting himself recently doing jumping jacks in a pair of gray sweatpants ... not leaving much to the imagination. And while his ex-wife Britney Spears is having trouble on planes, Sam and his new GF Brooke Irvine seem to be on Cloud Nine as they were recently spotted out and about enjoying their time together as a smoke-show couple.