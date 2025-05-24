Sam Asghari & Brooke Irvine on Date After Britney Spears' Airplane Antics

Sam Asghari’s living his best life -- cruising around L.A. with his new girl Brooke Irvine, while his ex Britney Spears is catching heat for trying to spark a cig mid-flight.

The actor and his real estate GF were spotted at a gas station in L.A. Friday checking out a friend's phone ... and, looking pretty serious, we gotta say.

Unclear what they were checking out -- it almost certainly wasn't Sam's rippling biceps which were on display -- but, the two weren't busting up laughing over whatever it was.

Sam and Brooke then turned away from the phone and looked down the road ... so, maybe they were stopping for directions in the internet age -- no physical maps, just good old-fashioned cellular GPS.

Their sunshine-filled afternoon out comes just hours after we broke the story about Britney's actions up in the air between Cabo, Mexico and Los Angeles ... when it seems she had a bit too much to drink and lit up a cigarette mid-air.

Our sources say flight attendants rushed over to Britney and asked her to put the cig out ... which she did. Though, we're told she didn't make it easy on the staff.

Play video content TMZ.com

Authorities met her at the airport and warned her about her actions, our sources say ... but let her go without further incident. Pics from inside the plane -- before it took off -- captured Brit looking a bit disheveled.

Britney fired back at claims she was "difficult," saying on IG that she found the whole incident "incredibly funny" ... adding that she didn't think she was doing anything "Criminal" -- 'cause she really thought she could smoke on this jet!

Britney and Sam separated back in August 2023 after a little more than a year of marriage. They finalized their divorce in May 2024.

Spears had an on-again, off-again relationship with Paul Soliz that some may use her song "Toxic" to describe ... due to their major blow-ups in the past.

Play video content TMZ.com

Asghari's spent nearly a year with Irvine at this point ... and they've been spotted enjoying a series of outdoor activities together.