Britney Spears Private Jet Photo Shows Singer Disheveled and Distressed

Britney Spears caused a huge scene on a private flight back from Mexico ... and TMZ has obtained a photo of her on the jet ... and you can tell why folks in her orbit are concerned.

An emotional Britney has lotion or sunscreen slathered all over her right arm. It appears she's speaking to a woman, presumably a flight attendant.

We broke the story ... Britney was flying with her security Thursday from Cabo San Lucas to LAX when she started drinking ... and then lit up a cigarette and started smoking.

Our sources told us flight attendants were alarmed and ordered Britney to put out her cig, which she did ... but we were told she was "difficult," and when the plane landed at LAX, authorities gave her a warning.

Crazy thing is ... we're told this photo was snapped BEFORE the plane even got off the ground in Mexico.

Britney looks like she went straight from her oceanfront resort to the airport ... she's wearing a tiny pair of white shorts, her wide-brimmed hat looks like it's hanging on for dear life and her hair is a tangled mess.

Britney was flying on JSX, a private plane service, and a spokesperson told us they had "no comment on the alleged events described."