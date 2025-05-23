Britney Spears Drinking, Lighting Cigarette on Flight, Authorities Called

Britney Spears caused a big commotion on a private jet Thursday ... so much so, authorities met her after she got off the plane and gave her a warning.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney was flying with her security from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX when she started drinking -- then pulled out a cigarette, lit it, and started smoking.

The flight attendants were alarmed and ordered her to put out the cig, which she did. We're told she was "difficult" ... and when the plane landed, our sources say she was met by authorities and warned about her conduct. She was then free to leave.

We contacted LAX police and were told they did not respond, but it appears someone from Customs may have issued the warning.

As for JSX, the private plane service, a spokesperson told TMZ they had "no comment on the alleged events described."

People around Britney tell us her mental health struggles have been an ongoing issue in her day-to-day life. Several people in Britney's life are still grousing that she was let out of her conservatorship.