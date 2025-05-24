Britney Spears Defends Bizarre Airplane Behavior

Play video content

Britney Spears has addressed her shocking airplane behavior from Thursday ... and she just doesn't seem to think her actions were, well ... 'toxic.'

The Princess of Pop took to Instagram Friday night to share her side of the story after TMZ broke the news she had a talking to by police after she acted "difficult" and tried smoking on her private jet from Mexico ... calling the whole ordeal "incredibly funny."

She claims she thought she could smoke in the private JSX jet because the drink holders were located on the outside of the seat. She adds ..."My friend put it in my mouth and lit 🔥 it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!"

She also claims she tried vodka for the first time ever during the flight, and says it made he feel "so clear and smart."

Though she seems to be laughing off the ordeal, she does take the time to apologize to anyone she offended in her lengthy post ... but then takes a 180 and seemingly complains the flight attendant put her at the back of the plane.

She also accuses the flight crew of embarrassing her and not liking her from the moment she boarded the plane.

Play video content TMZ.com

She explains ... "Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up !!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird !!! I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space !!!"

Seems like a rough flight for all involved.

As mentioned above, we broke the news Friday about her bizarre behavior on her flight from Cabo San Lucas to LAX. We also obtained a quick clip of her looking disheveled while in the air.