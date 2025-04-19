Sam Asghari Says John Travolta Has Inspired Him On-Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Sam Asghari says he's worked with a few legends in his career already ... and one in particular has inspired him -- not with his words, but by his actions.

We caught up with the star at LAX on Friday ... and, we asked him about his fitness routine and any advice he might give to someone who wants to get jacked like him.

Asghari admits it's hard to maintain his body like he does ... and, quite frankly, it's not feasible for everyone for a variety of reasons -- but, he does it because he has to bring his A-game when he's around some film legends.

Sam goes on to say he's been involved in film and TV for awhile now ... and, he's so happy he's reached a new stratosphere in his career -- getting the chance to work with guys like John Travolta.

SA posted recently about wrapping the first week of filming on a project with John ... posing with the legendary actor in front of a gorgeous sportscar.

Travolta has really inspired Sam, the younger actor says ... explaining it's not anything John's said to him -- but just the way he acts on set and how he treats the crew that really blows him away.

Asghari also admires John's career ... pointing out Travolta has made hits in every decade since the '70s -- a longevity Sam appreciates.