Sam Asghari Shows Off Sculpted Bod During Shirtless Stroll in Miami

Sam Asghari is flaunting what he's got ... putting his ripped bod on display for a stroll in Miami on Saturday.

Check out his chiseled physique ... Britney Spears' ex-husband looks more fit than ever during his shirtless stroll on the boardwalk. The actor and fitness trainer appears cool and confident during his walk, sporting black pants and matching slip-on shoes with his shirt hanging from his waistband.

Of course, this is far from the first time Sam has given fans a glimpse of his rock-hard muscles. He proudly showed off his sculpted bod during a training session back in November ... posting his grueling workout on Instagram.

He even gave followers some words of encouragement ... reminding them they can keep up their fitness routine even during the holiday season.

This all came before his stint on Season 3 of "The Traitors" and before he opened up more about his marriage to the "Toxic" singer in January.

Sam didn't spill too much about their union, but confirmed it really opened his eyes with a "crash course in Hollywood" and how Britney's conservatorship affected her "basic" rights.

Remember ... the pair was together for years before tying the knot in 2023 ... only to split after 14 months of marriage.

