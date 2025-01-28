Sam Asghari Details Britney Spears Marriage, Calls Conservatorship 'Weirdest Thing'

Play video content Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

Sam Asghari is getting honest about the culture shock he faced during his 7-year relationship with Britney Spears ... confessing he wasn't saying "Gimme More" at certain points.

Sam, who is currently starring in season 3 of "The Traitors," stopped by Kate and Oliver Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast and explained how his romance with the Grammy-winner opened his eyes to the inner workings of Tinseltown.

As Sam put it, he faced "a lot of experiences" during his relationship with Britney ... detailing how he went from her music video hunk to significant other.

As you know, Sam and Britney first met on the set of her 2016 music video, "Slumber Party" ... which led to the pair going Instagram official at the start of 2017.

Per Sam, being a part of Britney's celebrity world was a "crash course in Hollywood" ... which had positive and negative moments.

Sam shared how his relationship with Britney started off really "great" ... that is, until he learned about the extent of her conservatorship, and how it impacted his ex-wife's "basic" rights.

Sam’s manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent tells TMZ … "It’s not a dig at all at Britney. It’s a curve in life he had to navigate that prepares you for the future."

The model stood by Britney during her fight to end her conservatorship ... and even slammed the court-ordered arrangement as "the weirdest thing to deal with" in his new interview.

Britney and Sam were able to marry in 2022, several months after her conservatorship came to an end ... though, their newlywed bliss was short-lived, as the pair separated over a year later in 2023.