Britney Spears Slams Sam Asghari Marriage as 'Fake Distraction'

Britney Spears is reflecting on her latest marriage ... blasting her short-lived nuptials to Sam Asghari as a bunch of B.S.

The singer sounded off on her third failed marriage on Instagram Sunday, where she claimed the only reason she wed the model was to distract herself from her then-estrangement with her sons, Sean and Jayden.

Per Brit, the wedding took place during the "hardest years" of her life ... as she was allegedly "cut off" from communicating with her boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she had with ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

She wrote ... "It's weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

Remember, Britney and Sam tied the knot in June 2022, with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and others all in attendance. The marital bliss didn't last long, as Britney and Sam separated the next year -- finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Britney indicated she was in a better place these days, however ... telling fans that she was even embracing a healthier relationship with food in the aftermath of her personal woes.

The pop star now also appears to have a better connection with her sons, too. As we reported, Britney spent some quality time with her oldest, Jayden, back in June, when she filmed her youngest driving her around in a convertible.