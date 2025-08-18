Britney Spears Sings While Cleaning House in New Video

Play video content

It was apparently time for Britney Spears to clean house ... but not before she took a rare moment to actually sing for her fans on Instagram.

Brit posted a new video Monday morning ... and it was pretty shocking, since she usually just shares risqué, nearly-nude dances from inside her home -- never uttering a peep.

It's hard to say how much effort she was putting into singing -- it's arguably a tad shrill -- but she was having fun, adding the caption ... "Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow 😳😳😳😂😂😂."

We would have thought she'd have staff for that ... worth noting, Britney is not alone while singing -- if you keep an eye on the background, a rabbit can be seen wandering around her place.

Last week, the singer-songwriter shared a naughty dance post -- her usual fare -- in a sheer mini dress covered in glittery gold material, slit open in the middle to reveal most of her ample cleavage.

Brit's swiveling her hips in that video, bending over at the waist to throw it back and tossing her long blonde locks around -- it's a classic Britney dance clip for sure ... one that always has her fans screaming "Gimme More!"

A couple of times when Britney fully faces the camera, sunflowers appear on her breasts ... subtly standing in for -- or covering over -- her nipples, it seems.