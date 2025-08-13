Britney Spears Dances in Sheer Gold Dress, Puts Sunflowers on Boobs, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@britneyspears

Oops, Britney Spears did it again ... posting another wild dancing video -- with a fragrant digital surprise for her nearly 42 million followers.

The singer-songwriter posted a new clip to Instagram Wednesday afternoon ... featuring Brit in a sheer mini dress covered in glittery gold material -- slit open in the middle to reveal most of her ample cleavage.

Brit's swiveling her hips, bending over at the waist to throw it back and tossing her long blonde locks around to and fro ... it's a classic Britney dance clip for sure -- one that always has her fans screaming "Gimme More!"

A couple times when Britney fully faces the camera, sunflowers appear on her breasts ... subtly standing in for -- or covering over -- her nipples, it seems.

Britney's always showing off her bod ... whether while dancing around in her house, tanning by the beach or just trying on some very skimpy lingerie -- Brit's not afraid to show some skin.

As far as we know, Britney's still got no interest in OnlyFans ... so, settle down you overeager fans -- and don't expect to see much more than this.