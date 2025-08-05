Britney Spears Isn't Performing at the 2025 VMAs

Britney Spears will not be performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, despite a wave of online rumors ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Britney won't be hitting the stage at this year's VMAs -- not for a 10 minute set or any performance at all -- despite viral fan theories claiming she was secretly planning a surprise return, even bringing her son Jayden along for the big night.

The speculation kicked off after several Britney fan accounts teased a possible comeback performance, with some even claiming she'd be doing a medley of hits in a primetime slot.

We're told there's no truth to the chatter, and Britney was never approached by the award show to perform, was never on the performers' list, and there are no plans in motion behind the scenes.

It would've marked her first VMAs appearance since 2016, when she performed "Make Me" and joined G-Eazy for "Me, Myself & I." The buzz sparked understandable excitement from fans.