Britney Spears Didn't Adopt a Kid, or a Dog, Despite Claim

Britney Spears is NOT a new mother to a baby girl or a puppy, despite what she's telling folks on social media ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Britney raised eyebrows over the weekend when she posted another dance video on her Instagram page and dropped this nugget in the caption, "I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... she did NOT adopt a child and she's just messing with people, hence the 😉 emojis in her caption.

Fans also speculated Britney may have been talking about a fur baby in her post ... but we're told she didn't adopt a dog either.

As for eagle-eyed followers catching on to the baby carrier in the background of a recent Britney IG dance video ... our sources say she uses the baby carrier to transport her baby dolls ... and she sometimes travels with them too.