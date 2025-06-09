Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Gushes Over Son Jayden as He Takes Her on a Drive

Britney Spears Crossroads Joyride Riding Shotgun With Son Jayden!!!

Published
060925_britney_spears_son_kal_v2
PROUD MAMA!!!

Britney Spears may be the Princess of Pop, but at heart, she’s just a mom -- and in a rare glimpse, she let fans in on a tender moment with her son Jayden.

In a rare IG cameo, Britney’s 18-year-old son Jayden looked cool and carefree behind the wheel -- while she played proud passenger, focusing the camera on him and even reaching over to lovingly sweep his hair out of his face.

britney spears jayden federline sub instagram
Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney was totally floored in the caption -- gushing that Jayden’s now 6'3" with giant hands ... and she’ll never stop being in shock at how grown he is.

The singer called herself blessed, but couldn’t resist a cheeky warning in the caption, apparently telling Jayden to "please be careful with my heart."

031125_britney_spears_kal
TIME WITH MY SON!!!

Britney and Jayden seem to share a solid bond -- just a few months back in March, she proudly posted clips of him flexing his smooth piano skills.

As you know ... Jayden’s the younger brother of 19-year-old Sean Preston. Britney was largely estranged from both boys during their teen years while they lived with dad Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears' Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Family Photos Launch Gallery

But she and Jayden reunited last Christmas -- a day she called the best Xmas of her life. After not seeing her boys for years, it's nice to see them have moments like these!

related articles