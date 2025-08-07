Kevin Federline Releasing 'Deeply Personal' Memoir 'You Thought You Knew'

I'll Tell You Everything in my New Tell-All!!!

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline is dropping a tell-all which he promises will be "extremely intimate and transparent" -- and fans are not happy.

The tell-all, titled "You Thought You Knew," promises to detail his entire life, from his working-class upbringing to his time as a professional dancer -- and will include the years during his marriage to the Princess of Pop and the accompanying media circus, according to a press release.

KF says in the release ... "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here."

As you know, the former pro dancer was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, and they share 2 sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. The "Toxic" hitmaker lost custody of her boys in 2007 after a string of concerning events, and rarely saw them during her controversial conservatorship that lasted from 2008 to 2021.

She began reconnecting with her sons in the last few years, and most recently praised Jayden for his rapping skills in March of this year.

Kevin moved on from Britney with Victoria Prince, to whom he's been married since 2008. They have 2 children and currently live in Hawaii, where Victoria works as a volleyball coach at the University of Hawaii.

He also shares a daughter, Kori, and son, Kaleb, with his ex Shar Jackson. They got together before his turbulent relationship with Britney.

Britney's loyal fans are livid K-Fed is publishing a tell-all, with many accusing him of trying to cash in on her name and one even labeling him as a "professional freeloader."

Britney has yet to publicly react to the news ... though she did encourage fans to keep their heads held high and follow their hearts in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

Remember -- the news of Kevin's book comes almost exactly 2 years after Brit released her "The Woman in Me" memoir.

"You Thought You Knew" is an audio-first release, debuting on Barracuda Baby Productions' new platform Listenin. However, physical copies will also be available.