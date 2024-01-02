Britney Spears' Son Jayden Hits Hawaii Beach with GF, Dad Kevin Federline

Britney Spears' kids are on her mind as the calendar turns to 2024 -- but one of her sons, Jayden, is focused on making the most of his first holiday living in Hawaii.

The 17-year-old was joined by his GF as he hit the beach Monday in Hawaii ... after moving there last year with his older bro, Sean Preston, and their dad, Kevin Federline -- who was also snapped at the sandy outing.

Jayden looked happy and relaxed with his girlfriend ... the pair frolicked in the water, built sand castles and topped up their tans on lounge chairs.

The GF fit in seamlessly with the rest of his family ... as K-Fed was joined by his wife, Victoria Prince, and their other kids.

From a distance, it seemed like a picture-perfect family outing ... though Jayden's mom, Britney, was, of course, absent ... as they've been estranged for at least 2 years now.

The time apart was clearly making the singer nostalgic as she welcomed the new year by posting a couple of throwback snaps of her sons ... who previously made it clear they don't want a relationship with her, for now, at least.

Things between them went from bad to worse when Brit blasted the teens, calling them ungrateful freeloaders.

However, her new post seems like she's ready to extend an olive branch for a reunion.