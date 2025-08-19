Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Raves About Making Homemade Bread in Bizarre Video

Britney Spears In My Bread Era?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
081925_britney_spears_bread_kal
GIMME MORE BREAD!!!
Britney Spears is singing "Gimme More" about her homemade bread ... 'cause she can't stop gushing about it in her latest Instagram post!

Check it out ... the singer raves about her homemade bread, which she says she gets done in 6 hours. She nearly salivates as she thinks about the baking loaf making the entire house smell like cake.

081925_britney_spears_bread_2098351

Brit -- whose voice sounds raspier than usual in the video -- says her bread is not quite like cake, but not bread either. She calls it "weird" as she strikes some ... unique poses to go along with her words.

She finishes off the eyebrow-raising video by doing what she does best -- shaking what her momma gave her in her floral-print dress!

Perhaps Brit can get into the bread-making business -- fans will be 'lucky' to get a bite if it's as mouth-watering as she says it is.

081925_taylor_swift_bread_kal
OBSESSED WITH SOURDOUGH!!!
New Heights

The Princess of Pop isn't the only one to speak about baking up some bread lately -- Taylor Swift revealed she's currently in her bread-making era while on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast last week. Specifically, she said she's on the sourdough grind.

Maybe Brit and Tay can team up for a baking collab ... we're b-ready for it!

