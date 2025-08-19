Britney Spears Raves About Making Homemade Bread in Bizarre Video

Play video content Instagram/@britneyspears

Britney Spears is singing "Gimme More" about her homemade bread ... 'cause she can't stop gushing about it in her latest Instagram post!

Check it out ... the singer raves about her homemade bread, which she says she gets done in 6 hours. She nearly salivates as she thinks about the baking loaf making the entire house smell like cake.

Brit -- whose voice sounds raspier than usual in the video -- says her bread is not quite like cake, but not bread either. She calls it "weird" as she strikes some ... unique poses to go along with her words.

She finishes off the eyebrow-raising video by doing what she does best -- shaking what her momma gave her in her floral-print dress!

Perhaps Brit can get into the bread-making business -- fans will be 'lucky' to get a bite if it's as mouth-watering as she says it is.

The Princess of Pop isn't the only one to speak about baking up some bread lately -- Taylor Swift revealed she's currently in her bread-making era while on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast last week. Specifically, she said she's on the sourdough grind.