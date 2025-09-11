Kevin Federline Claps Back at Sam Asghari's 'Professional Dad' Diss
Kevin Federline ain’t sweating it -- firing back at Sam Asghari’s "professional dad" dig ... and flipping it as a straight-up compliment instead of shade.
Catch our clip -- Kevin shrugs off Britney’s ex-hubby’s jab ... saying, end of the day, being a "professional dad" is exactly what every father should aim for.
Reminder -- Kevin’s held full legal and physical custody of his and Britney’s boys -- Sean Preston and Jayden James -- since 2008 … and he’s been a steady rock in their lives ever since.
The whole convo sparked as Kevin preps to drop his memoir "You Thought You Knew" -- where he’s spilling his side of life with Britney in his own words.
Sam was really just reacting to the tell-all ... joking it could double as the first-ever "how to dad" manual.
But Kevin? He’s clearly unbothered and thriving -- saying moving to Hawaii and raising his kids is the best decision I’ve ever made.