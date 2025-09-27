Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially taken their relationship to the next level ... the stars have tied the knot!

The former Disney Channel star and the music producer shared the news with an Instagram post showing them in their wedding dress and tuxedo respectively.

The two stars are smiling widely at one another in the picture ... clutching each other tightly -- and, Benny even lays his head back in her lap while she sits on the grass in one pic.

According to reports, both stars are wearing Ralph Lauren in these pics ... and, it's clear the clothes are perfect -- just like they hope their special day to be. Vogue is reporting the two officially tied the knot earlier Saturday rather than in the evening as many couples do.

Benny took to the comments and confirmed the news, saying "my wife in real life."

Selena and Benny's love story started back in July 2023 ... though, the twosome had previously known each other for decades before becoming a couple.

Remember, Selena and Benny previously collaborated on her hit songs, "Kill Em with Kindness," "Same Old Love," and "I Can't Get Enough" long before they were romantically involved.

Ironically, Selena dropped "Single Soon," a collab with Benny, about a month into their romance ... but we digress.

It didn't take long for the duo to become inseparable after getting together, with Benny being Selena's plus one to a number of red carpets ... including the 2024 Emmy Awards.

By December 2024, Benny decided to make things official, proposing with a massive marquise diamond during an outdoor picnic -- where Taco Bell was the main course. Live mas, indeed!!!

While Selena and Benny stayed tight-lipped on their wedding plans, there were hints that their nuptials were around the corner. For instance, Selena documented her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Instagram ... where she rocked many a white dress and a cute little veil.

Now, Selena and Benny are officially a Mr and Mrs!!!