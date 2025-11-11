TikTok Star Has to Pay $1.75 Million After Breaking Up Manager's Marriage

You Had An Affair With My Husband -- Pay Up!

A North Carolina-based influencer learned about how rough breakups can be on Monday when she was ordered to pay $1.75 million -- after being found liable for ruining a marriage.

Brenay Kennard, who's got 3 million followers on TikTok and another 274,000 on Instagram, had been accused of having an affair with her manager, Tim Montague ... which apparently broke up his marriage with his now-estranged wife, Akira, reports WRAL-TV.

Akira -- who married Tim in 2018 and has two kids with him -- brought a civil lawsuit against Brenay after Tim started seeing the influencer. Akira claimed their affair caused plenty of anguish in her personal life and negatively impacted her family dynamic.

Brenay was found liable for criminal conversation -- which carries a penalty of $250,000 -- and alienation of affection, which came with a tab of $1.5 million.

FYI ... North Carolina's alienation of affection law allows estranged spouses to sue the individual they blame for breaking up their marriage. It's one of the few states with this kind of law.

Akira's lawyer, Robonetta Jones, issued a statement after the verdict, saying her client had "received justice" with the verdict.