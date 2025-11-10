Former Porn Star Jenna Jameson Says She's Helping Her Fans 'Find Jesus'

But I'm More Into Religion Now!

Jenna Jameson established her name in the adult-film industry ... but those days are far behind her, as she showed her dedication to religion in a video she posted on Sunday.

The former porn star pulled out a cross necklace in the clip, mouthing she'd be "switching sides" ... ostensibly from her wild past to her apparent religion-centered present.

She writes she's been baptized and wants to help her followers "find Jesus" ... after years of being known for her "body and sin."

Jenna left a short message in her post's caption encouraging her followers to "crack the Bible," adding they wouldn't regret it.

Jenna talked to the New York Post and said she'd become a "loud and proud" Christian, and wants her fans to know they aren't "irredeemable."

This isn't the first time Jenna's been outspoken about religion ... she converted to Judaism in 2015. She cited antisemitism as the reason why she left X in 2019, according to Us Weekly.