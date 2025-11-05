Mary Bonnet Feels 'Proud' of Herself After Giving Up Drinking

Mary Bonnet's had lots of success over the course of her career as a real estate agent ... and one of her proudest achievements is being able to give up drinking.

The "Selling Sunset" star spoke to Gurus Magazine and said her decision to lay off the sauce was part of a spiritual overhaul on an apparent healing journey.

Mary said while she didn't really have a "problem" with alcohol, she started seeing it as an impediment to her health and as a source of anxiety, even though it used to help her relax.

She eventually switched over to mocktails, and said she is "grounded and centered" in a way she hadn't been before leaving booze behind.

Mary still has to deal with high-intensity situations ... like reunions with her "Selling Sunset" castmates ... she even walked out of the taping of the show's explosive Season 9 reunion special.

She said she wasn't a fan of the "energy" in the room while the special was being filmed -- and took off once she'd had enough of the whole thing.