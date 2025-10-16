Shae Cornette Signs on as the New Host of 'First Take'

Revealed As New Host Of ESPN's 'First Take'

ESPN's long-running morning show "First Take" is officially getting some new blood ... because Shae Cornette just signed on to serve as the host of the hit program.

The network confirmed the selection in a statement to Front Office Sports, and Executive Vice President David Roberts said Shae would be a "great addition" to the show's cast.

Stephen A. Smith also spoke about her hiring, describing her as a "pro’s pro" on Thursday's episode of the show.

Shae isn't unfamiliar to "First Take" fans ... she's been a fixture on the program since September. She's set to make her official debut on November 3, according to Variety.

Cornette worked with ESPN for several years, and she's been an anchor on "SportsCenter," which she'll finish on October 25th.

Shae's being brought in to replace longtime host Molly Qerim, who abruptly announced she'd be leaving the program last month, according to the New York Post.