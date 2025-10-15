Donald Trump Threatens to Move FIFA World Cup Games Out of Boston

Donald Trump could end up ticking off a whole lot of New England-based soccer fans in the near future ... because he just floated the idea of moving 2026 FIFA World Cup matches out of Boston.

The president made his comments about the potential change-up in the tournament's schedule during a press event on Tuesday ... his remarks were prompted by a reporter asking about a "street takeover" by a crowd of more than 100 people, during which a Boston police vehicle was set on fire, according to local station WBZ-TV. Two people were arrested in the incident.

47 said when the time comes, if he thinks there are "unsafe conditions" in Boston, he could call FIFA President Gianni Infantino and have the games moved out of Beantown if he really felt like it.

Trump also took a shot at Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu, whom he described as "radical left." He said ... "I know the games are sold out, but your mayor is not good."

FYI ... the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place at several venues throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. There are currently seven matches scheduled for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, roughly 22 miles outside of Boston.

Boston's not the first city to receive this kind of treatment from Trump, because he threatened to pull World Cup games out of San Francisco and Seattle last month.