Conor McGregor Suspended From UFC for 18 Months for Missing Doping Tests

Conor McGregor's going to be spending a bit more time outside of the octagon ... because he just got hit with an 18-month suspension through Combat Sports Anti-Doping, which is affiliated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The mixed-martial-arts (MMA) promotion company shared an announcement about The Notorious' time off through its official website on Tuesday, and it was revealed his suspension was due to "whereabouts failures" under its anti-doping policy -- in other words, he no-showed for an important test several times.

Athletes in the UFC are required to give the company accurate location information at all times so they can get tested -- at random intervals, of course.

Conor missed three tests, which were all scheduled to take place in June and September 2024. He apparently accepted responsibility for the no-shows, and he ended up having his suspension reduced by six months.

We should also note the professional fighter claims he was recovering from an injury and wasn't preparing for a match when the tests were supposed to have been taken.

Conor's period of ineligibility kicked off on September 20, 2024, when he was supposed to have his third of three tests, and it'll continue until March 20, 2026.

The athlete most recently fought in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier. He was set to get back to the octagon in 2024, although he pulled out of his scheduled bout after suffering an injury during training.