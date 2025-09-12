Conor McGregor 'Ecstatic' For UFC at White House, That's My Event!

The Mac will be back -- Conor McGregor says he's a lock for being on the card at the UFC's White House event on the Fourth of July ... saying point blank, it's HIS show.

The cameras caught up with Notorious out in NYC on Thursday ... and the 37-year-old said he's "ecstatic" about the big spectacle Dana White is putting together for Independence Day 2026.

"I'm very, very excited, very eager, very motivated, bring it on, baby," McGregor said.

McGregor -- who hasn't fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021 -- went on to say he's SO stoked, why wait until July to make it happen?? After all, as he pointed out, he celebrates his own birthday months in advance.

When asked again if he would suit up for his comeback on the lawn at 1600 Penn ... McGregor said, "That's a definitely, that's a definitely."

"For sure, that's my event."

There's one guy at the front of the line waiting for a piece of McGregor in the Octagon -- Michael Chandler, who told us back in July he's still hoping to complete his season of "The Ultimate Fighter" by going up against the former champ-champ.

There's more -- McGregor also addressed Elon Musk's recent support ... and he called the billionaire an "actual superhero."

McGregor also said Musk offered financial support ... but claimed that's not what he's looking for at this time.