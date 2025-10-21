Dax Shepard and His Ex Briegh Morrison Open Up About Their Split

Tells His Ex He Was Afraid Of Not Finding Love

Dax Shepard's been pretty open about his marriage with Kristen Bell in the past, and he took it a step further on Tuesday when he spoke about his relationship with his ex Briegh Morrison -- when she was right behind him!

The conversation went down during a special segment of his widely popular "Armchair Expert" podcast titled "Mom's Car," where he drove Morrison around in Bell's car and did a deep dive into their romance, which lasted nine years.

At one point, Shepard told his ex -- with whom he had an open relationship -- he ended up developing a "deep fear" of never finding love again after their split, which was apparently amicable.

Briegh also weighed in on the breakup and said she saw herself settling down and starting a family with the actor ... which obviously didn't pan out in the end. She eventually found love and ended up with Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum, according to E! News.

Although Shepard described himself as "disoriented" after the split, he admitted he stayed close with Morrison -- now Mrs. Winderbaum -- and revealed she'd hang around his house, and eventually built a rapport with Bell.

Oh, and it's worth noting the actor claimed he's friends with all of his exes -- which stood in contrast to his now-wife Kristen, who wasn't exactly as friendly with her former partners.