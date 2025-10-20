Kristen Bell Thanks Husband Dax Shepard For Promising Not to Kill Her

Thanks Dax For Promising Not to Kill Her

Kristen Bell is in hot water for what some fans are calling a tone-deaf Instagram post ... she seemed to joke about her husband Dax Shepard refraining from domestic violence.

She wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

The message captioned a photo of the couple in a deep, dramatic embrace in bed.

As many have noted, their wedding anniversary happens to fall in the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which some took to be particularly insensitive to victims.

One commenter wrote, “Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims.”

“How can any self respecting woman stay with a man who ‘jokes’ like that? I’m not even a very serious person, but that would have me leaving so fast your head would spin,” wrote another.

One just called the sentiment, "weird."