Kristen Bell Drops More Than $100K to Settle People's Medical Bills

Kristen Bell is wrapping up 2024 with a charitable gesture ... donating a serious chunk of change to those needing help with their medical bills.

Here's the skinny ... the "Frozen" star connected with Instagram personality Tommy Marcus (AKA Quentin Quarantino) after receiving a DM from him about assisting those impacted by the "broken healthcare system."

Originally, Tommy's pitch was for Kristen to share one health-related GoFundMe page in the hope of helping out someone in need. While Tommy said there was "zero pressure" for her to participate, Kristen soon cosigned the idea ... and took the goodwill one step further.

In screenshots shared by the social media star, Kristen explained she was eager to "do more" ... and expressed her intent to donate $100,000 toward others' medical bills -- but wanted to make sure the money got to the people who really needed it.

Tommy then suggested that Kristen close out every fundraiser he shared to his IG page once it reached its halfway mark ... an idea the actress passionately agreed to.

The "Veronica Mars" alum certainly put her money where her mouth is ... donating over $20K to one third-grade girl's leukemia battle. She also shelled out nearly $25K to a patient named Murilo, who's battling the same cancer. This is only the tip of her giving iceberg, too!!!

Tommy went on to praise Kristen for her generous spirit, applauding the TV star for helping pull off "some of the most important and impactful work we’ve ever done."