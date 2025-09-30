Kristen Bell Wishes She'd 'Butterflied Around' Before Settling Down

Kristen Bell's been open about her personal life ... and it looks like she's got a few regrets about not seeing more people when she was younger.

The actress opened up about her dating history on Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast and claimed she would've liked to have "butterflied around a bit more" before tying the knot with Dax Shepard, who cohosts the show.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning the actor described his now-wife as having been "sexually active" back in the day ... and said she wished she'd been "even more" active when she was single!

Cohost Monica Padman asked Kristen to rank how active she was on a scale of 10, and the actress described herself as a 4 ... and she admitted she would've liked to have bumped up to a cool 6 before settling down.

The thing is, Kirsten told Dax she opened up sexually after they tied the knot, and she said she was "never this sexual" before they met.

And if that wasn't enough for you, she claimed he "brought out a ton" of her sexuality over the course of their relationship ... you know what they say -- Happy Wife, Happy Life.