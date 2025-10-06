Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Announce Their Engagement

It looks like Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are ready to move on to the next stage of their lives ... because they're engaged!

The performers revealed the big news by sharing a joint Instagram post Sunday ... Keith wrote he'd popped the big question to "the love of my life."

Powers and Destiny spoke about their engagement in an interview with Essence, where the "Uglies" star said he'd been planning out the proposal for a year and a half -- which is plenty of time to pick out a ring!

The two claimed they were still "floating" off the energy from the engagement, which they described as "sweet and tender."

Powers and Destiny also gave a little bit of insight into their wedding plans, and said they'd like to have one of their favorite artists drop in to the ceremony to perform a track ... which sounds like a pretty good time to us.

The performers first met all the way back in 2015, and they eventually started dating in 2018, although they went their separate ways in 2022.