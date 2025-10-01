Who Were Jane Goodall's Ex-Husbands?

How Jane Goodall Collaborated Professionally With Both Of Her Husbands

Jane Goodall had a lifetime of interesting experiences prior to her death in 2025 ... many of which involved her two husbands, Hugo van Lawick and Derek Bryceson.

The zoologist ended up being joined by each of her husbands in her scientific efforts in certain ways ... at least until each marriage ended.

We're going to take a look into the conservationist's personal life ... and see how she adapted to motherhood while studying chimpanzees.

Jane's First Marriage Ended After She 'Drifted Apart' From Her Husband

Jane's first marriage kicked off in 1964 when she tied the knot with van Lawick, who worked as a photographer.

The late zoologist spoke about the beginning of her relationship with van Lawick during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy," where she said they first met after National Geographic sent him to Tanzania to cover her studies of chimpanzees.

She admitted she wasn't comfortable with him being around at first, although they connected after she saw his affection for the apes she'd grown close to through her work.

Their marriage lasted until 1974, and van Lawick died in 2002. Goodall claimed she wished she could have "carried on" with the marriage during her interview, and described it as a "good one."

She Welcomed a Son During Her First Marriage

Jane became a mother during her marriage with van Lawick, as they welcomed a son named Hugo in 1967.

The zoologist's child, whom she nicknamed "Grub," grew up close to the apes his mother studied, and he was later sent off to England for school before he moved back to Tanzania to become a boat builder, according to Fox News.

She later claimed she had a cage custom-made for her son when he was a child in order to keep him safe as she studied the chimpanzees.

Jane told Fox News Hugo had seen the 2017 documentary "Jane," which partially covers her early years of motherhood, and she stated he "really enjoyed" the film.

Jane's Second Marriage Lasted for Five Years

Jane eventually remarried, tying the knot with Bryceson, who served as a member of Tanzania's cabinet, in 1975.

Bryceson served as Tanzania's parks director, and his assistance was crucial to establishing what's now known as Gombe Stream National Park, according to People.

Although Jane's second husband helped her in her conservation efforts, she described him, as well as van Lawick, as "really jealous and possessive" during their relationship.