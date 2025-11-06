Aimee Lou Wood Says Angelina Jolie Helped Her With a Tense Moment on Set

Aimee Lou Wood's acted through lots of tense moments in her career -- anyone remember "The White Lotus" Season 3 finale? And she says Angelina Jolie helped carry her through an intense situation on set.

Wood sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Harper's Bazaar and talked about working on her upcoming flick "Anxious People," in which she's costarring alongside the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star.

Aimee recalled filming an emotionally taxing scene, and how she was yelled at by a bunch of crew members ... she said she stood up for herself and told the crew exactly what kind of space she needed to complete the scene.

Angelina apparently picked up on the way she handled the situation and gave her a thumbs-up ... which is pretty big praise coming from one of the biggest stars in Hollywood!

Aimee admitted the moment when she stood up for herself marked a change, now letting people know "what won’t work for me."

The actress expressed lots of admiration for Angelina, who, despite being one of the most famous women in the world, was "so normal" while they worked together.