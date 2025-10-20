Callum Turner Reveals The Pickup Line He Used On Fiancee Dua Lipa

Callum Turner's a pretty lucky guy, given his engagement to Dua Lipa ... and he just revealed the pickup line he used on her when they first met.

The performer told The Sunday Times he ended up sitting next to the pop star at a mutual friend's birthday party back in the day, and he realized they'd both been reading Hernan Diaz's book "Trust."

Callum and Dua then figured out they'd both just finished the first chapter of the book, and the actor recalled telling her they were "on the same page" -- guys, take notes.

Oh, and Callum admitted he'd had plenty of chances to have a meet-cute with the singer before, and he claimed there was actually an instance where he missed out on meeting her at a party by just fifteen minutes.

The actor also revealed his now-fiancée was pretty nervous about meeting his mom ... but she didn't have to worry too much, because he felt the same way when it came time to hang out with his future wife's parents.

Still, he always had a bit of a crush on Dua, and stated he thought of her as "the most beautiful woman in the world" back before they started seeing each other.