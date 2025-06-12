Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa New Rules for Forever ... I'm Engaged!!!

Dua Lipa’s definitely "Levitating" right now -- she’s officially confirmed she’s engaged to Callum Turner!

Yes, the singer spilled the exciting tea to British Vogue ... revealing her engagement ring was custom-made after Callum consulted her best friends and sister.

Dua was gushing hard, saying she was obsessed with the ring because it’s "so me" -- loving that Callum nailed it by knowing her that well.

The "One Kiss" singer said they’re just soaking in the engagement vibes for now -- no wedding planning yet. She’s focused on her tour, and Callum’s busy filming something.

It’s new territory for Dua, who explained she was never the type to daydream about her wedding, but now she’s laser-focused on what she'd like to wear for the big day

The exact timing of the engagement is a mystery, but the pair -- who started dating in Jan '24 -- had everyone talking by the end of the year after Dua was spotted rocking a ring on that finger. Well, the silence is finally over, and the news is official!

Congrats!

