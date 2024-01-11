Dua Lipa Slow Dances With Mystery Man at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere Party

Dua Lipa appears to have a new love interest -- at least that's what it looks like from this slow dance she shared with this stud ... whose identity might not be all that mysterious.

TMZ has obtained video of the British pop star at an after-party in L.A. Wednesday night -- where a private bash was being held to celebrate the "Masters of the Air" premiere. It's a new limited series on Apple ... and it's got a ton of big stars, including Austin Butler, etc.

Unclear why Dua was there -- she doesn't have any official tie to this show as far as we can tell -- but she was front and center at the shindig that was being held at Avra in Bev Hills ... the back entrance which was slightly cracked open, leading to a room where Dua could be seen getting cozy with a dude ... and slow dancing the night away, albeit briefly.

They're only swaying here for a bit -- and at one point ... it even looks like she may have gone in for a kiss, although it's hard to tell for sure. It sure looks romantic, though.

In the clip, you never see the guy's face -- but he's wearing a dark suit ... and word is, this may have been an actor on the 'MOTA' show -- namely, fellow Brit Callum Turner.

He was also obviously at the premiere ... and his suit certainly seems to match up.

Again, this is kinda in the weeds -- but Callum's all-black getup certainly looks like our mystery man here ... especially with the white collar popping out as he and Dua eventually walk back into the party. We should note ... DL is reportedly recently single (again).

She was dating director Romain Gavras last year, but they supposedly split last month.

If that's true, then she certainly would be on the market ... and CT is an eligible bachelor as an up-and-coming actor. Of course, their dancing could also be much ado about nothing ... but it's interesting they're all cuddled up here the way they are.

Anyway, Dua eventually left the party through this same back entrance ... and she was being trailed by another mystery dude -- however, different than the one she was dancing with ... seems to just be a pal of hers. She sure seemed to have fun ... smiling ear to ear.