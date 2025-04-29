Dua Lipa Stuns in Black Dress at 50th Chaplin Award Gala

Dua Lipa's latest outfit will get her fans feeling like they're "Levitating" ... 'cause she looked like she was floating while walking around New York City in a tight dress.

The singer-songwriter was out in the Big Apple Monday night for the 50th Chaplin Award Gala ... wearing an all-black, slightly see-through ensemble that clung to her frame.

Dua's skin seemed to show through the outfit ... shining through the sheer material at her chest and hips.

DL added a massive gold piece of jewelry that hung down the center of her body, nearly reaching her navel.

Dua wore the outfit to the gala honoring Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar ... and, she was one of the stars who took the stage to pay tribute to him.

The pop star posted praise for Pedro shortly after the event ... calling it an honor to pay tribute to him and mentioning his "genius" and "spirit."

She added, "Your art has shaped the way I see beauty, pain, and desire but it's your friendship that I will carry with me always."