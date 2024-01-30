Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Pack On PDA During Shopping, Coffee Date

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner look smitten ... packing on the PDA while out shopping and grabbing coffee.

The "One Kiss" singer and her British actor boyfriend were all over each other Tuesday in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village.

Dua and Callum were kissing, hugging and smiling as they picked up some java and did a little bit of shopping.

As you can see, they look like a super happy couple in the very early stages of a romance ... which is exactly where they are.

Ever the gentleman, Callum kept an arm around Dua's shoulder and he ever carried their shopping bags. It's 2024 and chivalry is very much alive, even in L.A.

This PDA sesh is the second time we've seen Dua and Callum making out this month ... last time, they were kissing outside a super popular West Hollywood sushi spot as they made their relationship official.