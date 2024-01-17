Dua Lipa Kisses Callum Turner During Sushi Date Night

Dua Lipa is ready to go public with her new boo officially -- 'cause she brought him to one of the most photographed hot spots in L.A., and made out with the dude in front of cameras.

The singer hit up Sushi Park in WeHo Tuesday night with none other than Callum Turner -- the British actor fella she's been hanging out with a lot lately. Welp, all the speculation about them being a thing was absolutely correct ... 'cause they sealed the deal with a kiss.

The new couple were all smiles as they left the joint ... and right as they were crossing the famed walkway, DL and CT stopped to smooch for a bit -- showing off major PDA.

Like we said ... this is a spot celebs hit all the time in L.A., especially if they wanna be seen out. So, the fact Dua trotted Callum out here speaks volumes ... and it's just the next natural progression for how things have been going for them over the past week.

Play video content 1/11/24 TMZ.com

Remember, it all started with some video TMZ got that showed the two of them slow-dancing at an after-party for his Apple TV show ... and not long after, they went to dinner together.

On its face, it felt like Dua and Callum realized the cat was outta the bag ... and they decided to just get it over with and come out as an item. Their outing earlier this week wasn't the smoking gun on a relationship -- but this sushi date most certainly is.