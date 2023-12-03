Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Reunite with Barbie Cast for Screenplay Book

A "Barbie" reunion is news, given the insane success of the flick, and it happened in West Hollywood Saturday with the stars front and center.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, director Greta Gerwig and others showed up at the Pendry Hotel to celebrate the release of the screenplay book.

Lots of other stars hit up the event, including America Ferrara, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste and former Playboy centerfold/Hefner GF Barbi Benton.

As you know, the movie blasted through the $1 billion mark internationally and continues its roll as an inspiration to women around the world.