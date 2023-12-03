Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Reunite with Barbie Cast for Screenplay Book

'Barbie' Cast Reunited, and It Feels So Good!!!

12/3/2023 6:53 AM PT
Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay Book Party
Launch Gallery
Barbie Faber & Faber Screenplay Book Party! Launch Gallery
Getty

A "Barbie" reunion is news, given the insane success of the flick, and it happened in West Hollywood Saturday with the stars front and center.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Getty

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, director Greta Gerwig and others showed up at the Pendry Hotel to celebrate the release of the screenplay book.

Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish
Getty

Lots of other stars hit up the event, including America Ferrara, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Mark Ronson, Jon Batiste and former Playboy centerfold/Hefner GF Barbi Benton.

As you know, the movie blasted through the $1 billion mark internationally and continues its roll as an inspiration to women around the world.

'Barbie' Movie Premiere in Europe
Launch Gallery
Bar-Bae! Launch Gallery
Getty

Robbie's production company produced the project and she's now one of the most -- if not THE most -- sought-after producer in Hollywood.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later