Margot Robbie Seems to Squash Any Hope Of a 'Barbie' Sequel

Margot Robbie says there probably ain't gonna be a 'Barbie' sequel -- 'cause she and the creative team put all their eggs into the OG basket ... and there isn't much else to say.

The actress was recently interviewed and got asked about the possibility of seeing her dressed in all pink again ... but from the sound of her response, she doesn't seem to have much hope that a 'Barbie 2' will be hitting theaters anytime in the near future.

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023 @APEntertainment

MR says, "I think we put everything we had into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."

It's interesting that Margot isn't trying to feed speculation of a sequel -- which just about everyone assumed would get greenlit after how successful the first one did this year ... aka, hitting a billion-dollar box office. We're sure WB themselves thought it would happen too.

While she seems to be pouring cold water on the idea of another 'Barbie' flick -- at least with her in the starring role -- Margot did praise the idea of original IP films getting some love ... in a world where superhero movies are usually the big moneymakers for studios.

Some might be bummed to hear this would-be news ... but others are happy Margot and co. aren't falling into the usual Hollywood playbook of cranking out sequels for the hell of it.

We'll say this ... 'Barbie' was certainly a cultural "moment" this year, and we're not sure anything like that is gonna happen anytime soon -- for better or worse.