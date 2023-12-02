Billie Eilish Confirms She Came Out as LGBTQ+ in Variety Cover Story

Billie Eilish recently said she was attracted to women, but people didn't know if she was actually coming out or not -- and now ... she's confirmed she, indeed, did.

The singer offered up the clarification Saturday at yet another Variety-sponsored event ... where one of their reporters asked if she meant to "come out" in a recent cover story for the outlet, where she confessed she loved the ladies -- and thought they were pretty.

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023 @Variety

Here's her exact quote from the story ... "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish says. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

Yep, a bit vague ... and since there's no follow-up or anything -- nobody really knew how to take it. We do now though ... 'cause BE now says she was, in fact, revealing something about her sexuality -- on its face, she's saying she's part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Check out Saturday's interview for yourself ... she says that story served as a coming-out moment for her -- but notes she felt it was obvious, and that pretty girls still make her nervous. In the same breath though, Billie says she doesn't like labeling herself.

The bottom line here ... she's into chicks. Of course, she's also into guys -- as we've seen her publicly date at least three fellas in recent years -- namely, Jesse Rutherford, Matthew Tyler Vorce and Brandon Adams (aka, Q) ... among other rumored BFs.

It's interesting that Billie is choosing to clear this up ... as she's faced queerbaiting accusations in the past -- especially after her all-girl music vid for 'Lost Cause.'

We also know Billie has teetered back and forth in terms of style ... specifically, between traditionally feminine looks and tomboy ones -- which actually helped make her famous.

As Billie notes ... hopefully it isn't the biggest deal in the world, 'cause she certainly doesn't seem to put much emphasis on her sexual identity. With that said, we're sure women who are into other women might be hearing this and are getting excited.