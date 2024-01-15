Dua Lipa Seems to Confirm Relationship with Callum Turner After Slow Dance

Dua Lipa got caught swaying with a hunky British actor last week -- something they were seemingly trying to do in secret -- but now that the cat's outta the bag ... so are they.

The popstar hit the town Sunday night in L.A. with none other than Callum Turner -- the same dude she was seen slow dancing with on Wednesday at an after-party for the guy's new Apple show, 'Masters of the Air.'

TMZ got video of Dua and Callum looking deep into each other's eyes that night through a crack in one of the exit doors -- which certainly seemed to indicate they were an item

Of course, once that was out ... everybody started asking the obvious ... are y'all dating???

Now, a few days later, it looks like DL and CT are answering that question with a very public outing at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica -- where they chowed down with pals ... and exited the joint together, side by side, without trying to hide a thing.

There's no PDA here between Dua and Callum ... but you can certainly tell they're rolling together -- and on its face, it would appear they're confirming they're dating.

Remember, Callum was asked directly about this during the initial night in question -- but he was mum on the whole thing ... not indicating one or another if their dance was romantic.

Sometimes, what you see is what you get ... and in this case, we seem to have a new couple. Dua reportedly split with her last movie director BF, Romain Garvas, last month.