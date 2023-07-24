Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice's 'Barbie World' Gets Huge Boost from Movie Release

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice 'Barbie World' Song Gets Boost After Film's Box Office Blowout!!!

7/24/2023 10:07 AM PT
Ice Spice nicki minaj barbie
Getty

The "Barbie" movie had a huge weekend at the box office with $155 million ... a success shared by its "Barbie World" theme song by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Millions of fans streamed the song to the point it ranked in the top 10 for all genres -- it also placed in the top 5 on Spotify and Apple Music, and jumped 6 spots on the radio airplay chart.

"Barbie: The Album" dropped Friday, and also features Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and others -- but "Barbie World" was probably destined to be the breakout hit after Margot Robbie personally requested the song be highlighted on the soundtrack!!!

NICKI AT BARBIE
Getty

Nicki and Ice clearly did their job helping promote director Greta Gerwig's film ... which had a historic debut as the biggest opening weekend from a female director.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Dolled Up For Barbie World
Launch Gallery
Dolled Up Launch Gallery

"Barbie" is already the top-earning film so far in 2023, and "Barbie World" marks the biggest female rap collab in more than 2 years.

Girl power!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later