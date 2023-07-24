Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice's 'Barbie World' Gets Huge Boost from Movie Release

The "Barbie" movie had a huge weekend at the box office with $155 million ... a success shared by its "Barbie World" theme song by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Millions of fans streamed the song to the point it ranked in the top 10 for all genres -- it also placed in the top 5 on Spotify and Apple Music, and jumped 6 spots on the radio airplay chart.

"Barbie: The Album" dropped Friday, and also features Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and others -- but "Barbie World" was probably destined to be the breakout hit after Margot Robbie personally requested the song be highlighted on the soundtrack!!!

Nicki and Ice clearly did their job helping promote director Greta Gerwig's film ... which had a historic debut as the biggest opening weekend from a female director.

"Barbie" is already the top-earning film so far in 2023, and "Barbie World" marks the biggest female rap collab in more than 2 years.