Washington D.C.'s 'Sandwich Guy' Found Not Guilty of Assault

The Justice Department's case against Sean Dunn turned out to be a tall order ... because a jury of his peers found Washington, D.C.'s so-called "Sandwich Guy" not guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday.

FYI ... Dunn was arrested in August after he chucked a sandwich at Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore during a night out in Washington, D.C.'s U Street corridor.

He was charged with felony assault on law enforcement, and Dunn's actions went viral on social media. Much of D.C.'s population rallied around the former paralegal, who was fired following the incident, according to NBC News.

A federal grand jury rejected the felony charge, however, and Dunn later faced a single misdemeanor count of assault -- which he ended up beating.

Lairmore testified the sandwich "exploded" on him and covered him in mustard and onions ... but a photo showed the hoagie was still wrapped up and mostly intact when it hit the ground.

Lairmore reportedly received gag gifts from his fellow officers ... of a plush sandwich toy and a patch featuring a cartoon of Dunn launching his torpedo sub. Dunn's defense argued the gifts showed the incident was not an impactful event on him.