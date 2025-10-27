Delta Flight Attendant Accidentally Deploys Emergency Evacuation Slide

Flight attendants are supposed to make flying a pleasant time for passengers ... but an attendant for Delta really ruffled some feathers on Saturday when they accidentally deployed an emergency evacuation slide.

Here's the deal ... the attendant was working on a Delta Airbus A220, which was supposed to fly from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City, according to The New York Post.

However, the individual, who reportedly had 26 years of experience up to then, accidentally raised a door handle while arming it for departure, which triggered the emergency power assist response.

The door was then automatically opened and the emergency evacuation slide was deployed. Engineers reportedly took about an hour to detach the slide.

The flight ended up being delayed for a total of four hours, and several passengers ended up missing their connecting flights and spent the night in Salt Lake City.

Oh, and it's worth noting repacking evacuation slides can be pretty pricey processes -- and repacking a slide on an Airbus A220 can range anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000.