Capitol Police Called In to Investigate Swastika on Flag in Rep. Dave Taylor's D.C. Office

An altered American flag featuring the image of a swastika was found in the Washington, D.C. office of U.S. Representative from Ohio Dave Taylor on Wednesday ... and Capitol Police are investigating.

Politico was first to report the incident ... the flag was reportedly pinned to a bulletin board on a wall next to where one of Taylor's staffers sits ... the flag was noticed during a virtual meeting.

The Republican rep issued a statement confirming he'd seen the image, which he described as featuring a "vile and deeply inappropriate symbol" ... Taylor told Politico he's ordered an investigation alongside the police looking into how the flag ended up in his office.

Taylor condemned the Nazi image "in the strongest terms" and said it's not reflective of the "values or standards" expected of his staff.