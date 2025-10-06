Guy Fieri Reveals 'Two Truckloads' of His Tequila Were Stolen

It's usually good vibes in Flavortown ... but Guy Fieri revealed he experienced a major bummer when two truckloads of his Santo Tequila was stolen last November in an interview for "60 Minutes," which aired in October 2025.

Here's what went down ... Fieri, who cofounded Santo along with Sammy Hagar in 2017, received a call from the company's president, who let him know a considerable amount of their product -- 24,000 bottles, to be exact -- had disappeared, according to CBS News.

Santo's higher-ups had hired a logistics company to deal with the transportation of its products, and the organization hired a trucking company, which then hired another two trucking companies, which in turn hired drivers ... it's a lot, we know.

And as it turns out, those second two trucking companies ended up being fake ... they had the drivers -- who weren't in on the heist -- drive the tequila from the Texas-Mexico border into California, even though it was supposed to end up in Pennsylvania. The company sent fake GPS updates in an attempt to throw off the tracking.

Oh, and if it wasn't bad enough already, Fieri and Hagar had been working on a special batch of tequila, which they were planning to market for the 2024 holiday season -- and each and every bottle of the stuff was on the trucks.

Authorities claimed the heist had the M.O. of a group working out of Armenia, and it was discerned the caper had been put together and organized entirely online.

Fieri said one of the truckloads was eventually tracked to a warehouse in Los Angeles, ... although the second truckload was never found, and the thieves weren't ever positively identified.